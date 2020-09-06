An ATV rider was killed in a collision with a car in east-central Minnesota, authorities in Carlton County said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Saturday on County Road 8, near the Interstate 35 overpass, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A 31-year-old woman was in a side-by-side ATV on the Soo Line Trail and died after the vehicle collided with a car where the trail’s access drive meets the county road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, whose identity has yet to be released, died after being flown to a Duluth hospital.

No one else in the ATV or the car was hurt, the Sheriff’s Office said.