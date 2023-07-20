An ATV operator crashed into a tree in rural Carlton County and was killed, officials said Thursday.
The wreck occurred early Wednesday evening in Barnum Township in the 3500 block of Pine Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
A motorist spotted the crash scene about 7:50 p.m. and called 911. Emergency responders arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
The man was heading north on Pine Road when the ATV veered off and hit a tree. Officials have not determined why the ATV left the road.
The man's identity was being withheld pending notification of relatives.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Motorcyclist dies in collision with semi near Fergus Falls
The crash occurred north of Fergus Falls.
Duluth
ATV operator crashes in Carlton County and is killed
The wreck occurred early Wednesday evening in Barnum Township.
Duluth
Iron Range official takes new approach to area's population decline
The Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation has a new, homegrown leader.
Local
Man rescued after falling from 50-foot cliff in Chisago County
The 74-year-old victim is expected to recover after he was rescued by emergency personnel.
West Metro
Minnetonka man suspected of killing father at home
Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 5000 block of Holiday Road, and found the 72-year-old man had suffered "blunt force trauma" injuries, according to a search warrant affidavit.