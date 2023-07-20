An ATV operator crashed into a tree in rural Carlton County and was killed, officials said Thursday.

The wreck occurred early Wednesday evening in Barnum Township in the 3500 block of Pine Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A motorist spotted the crash scene about 7:50 p.m. and called 911. Emergency responders arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The man was heading north on Pine Road when the ATV veered off and hit a tree. Officials have not determined why the ATV left the road.

The man's identity was being withheld pending notification of relatives.