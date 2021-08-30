Authorities have identified the all-terrain vehicle operator who died in a late-night crash over the weekend near Willmar, Minn.

Bryan C. Sietsema, 35, of Atwater, Minn., died Saturday shortly after midnight when he crashed his ATV, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

Sietsema was heading west on a rural road about 10 miles east of Willmar in Gennessee Township, where he lost control of the ATV and crashed, the Sheriff's Office said.

