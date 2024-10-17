Attorneys give opening statements in murder trial of Minnesota man accused of killing his girlfriend

Adam Fravel, 30, is on trial for first-degree murder. He was arrested in June 2023, days after deputies found the body of Madeline Kingsbury in a wooded area a few miles away from a property owned by Fravel's parents. Police found Kingsbury's body in a gray fitted bed sheet that had been closed with black Gorilla tape. A medical examiner concluded she likely died of asphyxiation. The 26-year-old Kingsbury vanished in March 2023, after dropping off her and Fravel's two young children at day care in Winona, a southeastern Minnesota town of about 26,000 residents.