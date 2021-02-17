An attorney for one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death is asking a judge to dismiss the case against his client because of alleged misconduct and intentional sabotage by prosecutors.

J. Alexander Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, filed a motion late Tuesday that accused Attorney General Keith Ellison's office of mishandling how it shared evidence with defense attorneys — a process known as "discovery" — and of leaking information about reported plea negotiations with co-defendant Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes and who faces the most serious charges.

"The history of this case shows purposeful actions to thwart justice for the officers," Plunkett wrote. "One discovery violation is an honest mistake, this side range of flagrant discovery violations is a purposeful act designed to prevent Mr. Kueng and [the co-defendants] from receiving a fair trial. Leaking prejudicial information mere days before a trial is loathsome and underhanded.

"The state's conduct has been pervasive, malicious and an affront to the dignity of the office of the Attorney General."

In a written statement, Ellison said: "It's sad that the defense would stoop to peddling baseless conspiracy theories rather than prepare a serious defense of their client to address the grave crimes with which he is charged. Unlike the defense, we are confident in our case and look forward to presenting it to a jury."

Plunkett's motion was made public Wednesday. When reached by phone, he deferred to his motion.

Plunkett's accusations revisited discovery issues that first surfaced in December in multiple motions. They piggybacked on a motion filed Monday by defendant Tou Thao's attorneys, Robert and Natalie Paule, that accuse Ellison's office of leaking information about an apparent plea deal with Chauvin that was reported last week in the New York Times.

Plunkett adopted the statements in the discovery and Thao motions, but requested relief specific to Kueng. He asked for an in-person hearing to solicit testimony from attorneys on the issues, a finding that Ellison's office committed prosecutorial misconduct, and referral of the case to the Minnesota Lawyer's Professional Responsibility Board for further investigation.

Plunkett also asked for a judge's order requiring Ellison's office to compensate defense attorneys for "time spent sifting through and organizing" what he described as "discovery soup," among other requests.

Attorneys for all four defendants have accused prosecutors of burying important information between irrelevant material, providing duplicates of the same item, turning over thousands of pages of unrelated documents and missing deadlines.

Kueng, Thao and Thomas Lane are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four, who were fired, are out on bond.

Plunkett also criticized Ellison for missing a Jan. 7 hearing in the case despite an e-mail from Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank noting that he would attend.

"Mr. Ellison's late decision to absence himself from the hearing suggests he knew about and may have been personally involved in developing the strategy to cheat the defendants out of their rights to due process," Plunkett wrote. "Mr. Ellison distanced himself and did nothing to intervene or correct the course of the state's ill-intentioned ship."

Attorneys and Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill discussed the discovery issues at the January hearing. Cahill later ruled that although prosecutors shared one key document late, they acted in good faith and did not intentionally mishandle how they shared evidence.

In their Monday motion, Thao's attorneys accused Ellison's office of leaking information attributed to anonymous law enforcement officials to the New York Times and Associated Press that said Chauvin last year was ready to plead guilty to third-degree murder until the deal was rejected by then-U. S. Attorney General William Barr.

"Using deductive reasoning, the leak had to have come from the state," Thao's attorneys wrote. "It is impossible to overstate the magnitude of this misconduct or its prejudicial effect on the defendants' constitutional due process rights of a fair trial."

Ellison denied the accusation in a statement issued Tuesday.

"This is one convoluted conspiracy theory," Ellison said. "It fantasizes that even before we took over the case, we somehow knew what then-President Trump's then-attorney general was thinking. It's completely false and an outlandish attempt to disparage the prosecution for seeking justice in the death of George Floyd."

At the time of Chauvin's reported plea negotiations, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office was handling the case alone. Ellison's office soon took over the prosecution, with assistance from the county.

Plunkett argued that prosecutors violated the Minnesota Rules of Criminal Procedure, a set of guidelines that governs how cases are charged and handled in court. One rule requires prosecutors "to make timely disclosure to the defense of all evidence or information known to the prosecutor," he wrote.

Two other rules, his motion said, require Ellison "to exercise reasonable care to prevent employees or other persons assisting or associated with the prosecutor … from making an extrajudicial statement" that "will be disseminated by means of public communication and will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing a jury trial in a pending criminal matter."

Kueng and Thao's attorneys are asking for sanctions against Ellison and his prosecutors, and for dismissal of the cases against their clients. Attorneys for all four defendants in the case filed motions last year for dismissals based on other grounds, which Cahill denied.

Thao's attorneys asked that all prosecutors on the case submit affidavits to the court declaring they did not leak the information and do not know the source. They also asked for an in-person hearing within the next week and for Ellison, Frank and Special Attorney for the State Neal Katyal to attend.

Cahill should dismiss the case against Thao, his attorneys wrote, or impose sanctions against prosecutors if they "directly or indirectly" leaked the information.

Thao's attorneys were the first to file a motion in December accusing prosecutors of mishandling how they provided evidence to defense attorneys, allegedly sharing key evidence late. Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, soon followed with his own motion making more accusations.

All four defense attorneys supported the allegations at the Jan. 7 hearing. At the time, Frank acknowledged that a key document highlighted by Thao's attorneys was provided late, but defended his office by noting that they provided evidence as they received it.

