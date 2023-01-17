A man is jailed after an attempted bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday morning.

St. Paul Police spokesperson Mike Ernster said that officers were called at 9:21. a.m. to Huntington Bank in the 1900 block of Suburban Avenue on reports of a bank robbery. Witnesses said a man showed a gun and demanded money from bank tellers.

The tellers gave the man money before he fled. Police found and arrested a suspect around a half mile away in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue. His identity was not immediately released and the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Ernster said the robbery is now under FBI investigation, adding that any further updates will come from their agency.