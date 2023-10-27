A shootout involving police earlier this week has resulted in attempted murder and assault charges for a 24-year-old Minneapolis man.

Muhyedin Abdirahman is accused of firing at a Minneapolis park police officer late Tuesday near the Lake Harriet Bandshell as the officer checked on an unoccupied and illegally parked vehicle just before the park's midnight closure. Abdirahman confronted the officer afterward, saying the vehicle was his, and became combative when the officer tried to arrest him, police said. Abdirahman began firing toward the officer, who exchanged gunfire. No one was injured.

Abdirahman remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail and made his first court appearance Friday afternoon, when officials identified the officer — who is on paid administrative leave —as Karl Zabinski.

"The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is thankful that Officer Zabinski was not injured during this violent attack," read a Friday statement from the board.

Zabinski joined the park police in 2018 as a patrol agent and earned a promotion to officer in 2020. He was the park police Officer of the Year in 2022.

According to charges of first-degree assault — use of deadly force against a peace officer — and second-degree attempted murder filed in Hennepin County District Court:

Minutes before the park closed at midnight, the officer was patrolling the area near the band shell at 4135 Lake Harriet Parkway when he saw an unoccupied vehicle blocking the nearby boat launch. The officer investigated and encountered Abdirahman, who was standing a short distance away. He stated it was his vehicle but refused to identify himself.

The officer told Abdirahman he would have the vehicle towed. Abdirahman said he would drive away, but the officer said he was not free to leave. Abdirahman opened the driver's door, and the officer tried grabbing his arm. Abdirahman pulled away and reached toward his waistband as the officer called for backup.

The interaction is on unreleased dash-camera video and allegedly shows Abdirahman firing in the direction of the officer, who returned fire. Body camera footage captured the shootout, but police have also not released it.

Responding officers found Abdirahman sitting on a park bench on the parkway at West 47th Street. He allegedly admitted to being involved, and they arrested him. But officers couldn't find the gun. Abdirahman said he dropped it and also asked if the officer was OK. A police dog later located a Glock 27 40-caliber handgun under a pile of leaves near the same bench. Abdirahman was the registered owner of the gun. Six spent casings at the scene matched it, and three casings were from the officer's firearm.

The squad car had three bullet strikes. A search warrant for Abdirahman's car turned up a box of ammunition in the truck and a bullet on the floor behind the driver's seat.

Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said at a news conference Wednesday that it "was an extremely isolated incident, and particularly for that neighborhood, in that park."

Abdirahman has no criminal history in Minnesota. His public defender did not respond to requests for comment.

Star Tribune staff writer Susan Du contributed to this report.