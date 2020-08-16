CHICAGO – Neil Mehra’s cigar shop just off Chicago’s Michigan Avenue wouldn’t normally share much in common with big brand-name stores such as Tiffany’s and Saks Fifth Avenue, whose boutiques sit on the choicest spots on the city’s most iconic street.

But they share foreboding over whether the economics and reputation of one of America’s most prestigious shopping districts can rebound from damage done by hours of looting last Monday in and around the mile-long strip known as the Magnificent Mile.

Mehra’s Hubbard & State Cigar Shop was hit by similar smash-and-grab attacks in late May, when some took advantage of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis to break into stores. Monday’s looting came as businesses had begun reopening amid pandemic-related disruptions.

By the time Mehra rushed to his store Monday, nearly everything of value was gone, with rows of shelves stripped clean of high-end cigars worth up to $800 a box. Stepping through the rubble, he realized the thieves even made off with his safe and the $5,000 in it. He estimated his losses this time at more than $75,000.

“I almost cried,” said Mehra, sitting in a chair at his store under a framed photo of Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, a cigar aficionado. “This is my life. I really don’t know if we’re going to survive this.”

The overall damage to the district is likely to run into the millions of dollars.

Shoppers last week walked past Black Lives Matter murals on the boarded up windows and doors of a Columbia clothing store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. The stretch of shops has been a city staple since the 1920s, but traffic has vanished and business owners are in despair.

Michael Edwards, president of one the city’s largest business associations, the Chicago Loop Alliance, said the latest looting struck at the already tenuous morale of businesses on the Mag Mile and all across downtown.

“It’s been a psychological gut punch,” he said.

Smaller shops like Mehra’s one-employee tobacco shop that he started 19 years ago don’t have the access to capital of bigger businesses. But the double whammy of looting and the pandemic have hurt them, too.

Investors who were contemplating injecting money into commercial projects downtown are already pausing in the wake of the most recent looting, Edwards said.

The district transformed in the 1920s from a grimy industrial quarter into a shopping haven for the rich. the Magnificent Mile became a must-see for tourists.

There was only a trickle of foot traffic on Michigan Avenue Wednesday during the sunny afternoon. Previously at this time of year, wealthy shoppers and tourists — many of whom came more to gawk than to buy — walked shoulder to shoulder on crowded sidewalks.

Pedestrian traffic on nearby State Street, where Edwards’ association does regular counts, was down 80% earlier this summer. However, it had improved as of last week and was only down 67% compared to the year before.

“Our fear is that those anemic but positive trends will stall” with the looting this week, Edwards said.

Many stores on Michigan Avenue were still boarded up. Mehra sounds more dejected than angry even as he accuses the city of concentrating police officers around the glitzier stores during the looting.

“The city doesn’t seem to care about small businesses,” he said.

In May, attackers threw a flower pot through Mehra’s $10,000-front window, hauling over $30,000 in merchandise through the hole. Looters last Monday burst through the door, leaving the window intact.

Even if he recoups most of his losses through insurance coverage for the thefts, Mehra, 60, doubts he can survive the combined economic blow delivered by the looting and pandemic.

Several nearby bars and restaurants have already closed for good. His goal is to make it through the next year or two.

“Then I’m going to leave Chicago. The violence, the taxes … it’s too much,” he said. “My plan? To move to Arizona.”