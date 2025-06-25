World

Attacker who killed a London schoolboy with a samurai sword is convicted of murder

A man armed with a samurai sword who killed a teenager on his way to school and injured five other people during a 20-minute rampage in London in 2024 was convicted of murder on Wednesday.

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 2:14PM

LONDON — A man armed with a samurai sword who killed a teenager on his way to school and injured five other people during a 20-minute rampage in London in 2024 was convicted of murder on Wednesday.

A jury at London's Central Criminal Court found Marcus Arduini Monzo guilty of murdering 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, along with counts of attempted murder, wounding with intent, aggravated burglary, and possessing a bladed article.

The 37-year-old had admitted to carrying two samurai swords but denied all other charges.

Monzo, who has dual Spanish and Brazilian citizenship, killed Anjorin during an attack in April last year in the Hainault area of east London that began when he struck a pedestrian with his van. He told the victim he was going to kill him and slashed the man's neck. The wounded man was able to get away and survived.

Monzo then ambushed Anjorin, who was wearing headphones, and did not hear a neighbor yelling to warn him. He went on to attack several other people, including two police officers.

about the writer

about the writer

BRIAN MELLEY

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week with war over

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that U.S. and Iranian officials will talk next week, continuing a dialogue that was interrupted by the recent war between Israel and Tehran, while a fragile ceasefire appeared to be holding.

World

Trump affirms his commitment to NATO's Article 5 pledge for mutual defense

World

Bezos arrives in Venice as protesters say his star-studded wedding highlights growing inequality