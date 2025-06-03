Attack at demonstration calling for Israeli hostages' release was first where group faced violence

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, whose first name also was spelled Mohammed in some court documents, confessed to trying to kill members of the local Run for Their Lives chapter with Molotov cocktails and told police he would do it again, according to an FBI affidavit. He had posed as a gardener to get close to the group as they waved U.S. and Israeli flags and read out the names of the 58 people believed to still be in captivity in the Gaza Strip.