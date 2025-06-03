Attack at demonstration calling for Israeli hostages' release was first where group faced violence

Demonstrators with Run for Their Lives have staged global events since 2023 calling for Hamas to release Israeli hostages, but organizers say Sunday's walk in Boulder, Colorado, where 12 people were injured in a fiery attack, was the first in which they have faced violence.
The group was wrapping their weekly demonstration at a bustling pedestrian mall when a man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled ''Free Palestine'' and threw Molotov cocktails into the crowd, authorities said.
Little was known immediately about the 12 victims injured in the attack, and none were ready to talk as of Monday, according to police liaisons assigned to them. They range in age from 52 to 88, and their injuries spanned from serious to minor, Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said.
The violence in downtown Boulder unfolded against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war that continues to inflame global tensions and has contributed to a spike in antisemitism in the United States. A week earlier, a man who also yelled ''Free Palestine'' was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington.
U.S. supporters of the Israeli hostages say they're scared but have vowed to keep demonstrating.
Attacker wanted to ‘kill all Zionist people'
The man charged in the Boulder attack told police he planned it for a year and was driven by a desire ''to kill all Zionist people,'' a reference to the movement to establish and sustain a Jewish state in Israel.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, whose first name also was spelled Mohammed in some court documents, confessed to trying to kill members of the local Run for Their Lives chapter with Molotov cocktails and told police he would do it again, according to an FBI affidavit. He had posed as a gardener to get close to the group as they waved U.S. and Israeli flags and read out the names of the 58 people believed to still be in captivity in the Gaza Strip.