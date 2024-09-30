Satellite service DirecTV buys rival Dish as it fights the onslaught of streaming services

''DirecTV operates in a highly competitive video distribution industry,'' DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow said in a statement. ''With greater scale, we expect a combined DirecTV and Dish will be better able to work with programmers to realize our vision for the future of tv, which is to aggregate, curate, and distribute content tailored to customers' interests, and to be better positioned to realize operating efficiencies while creating value for customers through additional investment.''