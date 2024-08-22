Atlantic City casino earnings declined by 1.3% in 2nd quarter of 2024

The Borgata had the largest operating profit for the quarter at $54.3 million, up 15.5% from a year ago. Hard Rock earned $35.4 million, up 16.3%; Tropicana earned $23 million, down 7.7%; Ocean earned nearly $16 million, down 33.2%; Harrah's earned $15.7 million, down 13%; Caesars earned $14.6 million, down 4.5%; Golden Nugget earned $6.4 million, down nearly 17%; Bally's earned $2.7 million, up more than 49%, and Resorts earned $1.6 million, down nearly 54%.