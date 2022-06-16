Atlanta Dream (7-7, 3-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-4, 7-1 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Chicago Sky after Asia Durr scored 21 points in the Dream's 105-92 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Sky are 7-1 against conference opponents. Chicago averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference games is 3-4. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 6.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 73-65 on June 3. Kahleah Copper scored 21 points to help lead the Sky to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Meesseman is shooting 57.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Sky. Candace Parker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.