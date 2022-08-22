ATLANTA — Atlanta police say three people were shot in the city's Midtown neighborhood, and the shooter remains at large.
The department was advising people Monday afternoon to stay off the streets in the area, describing the situation as "active."
No additional information was immediately available.
