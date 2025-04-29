Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens makes the case for reelection

ATLANTA — After leading Atlanta out of the COVID-19 pandemic and a coinciding crime spike, Mayor Andre Dickens believes he deserves a second term as the city soon hosts its most high-profile event since the 1996 Olympics.
Dickens recently launched his reelection campaign with $1.4 million in the bank and support from Atlanta's business and political elite, including civil rights hero and former mayor Andrew Young and Jason Carter, Jimmy Carter's grandson.
Atlanta's next mayor will preside as visitors flood the city for eight matches of the 2026 World Cup. No prominent challengers have emerged for the fall election. If that holds through candidate qualifying in August, Dickens' second mayoral bid could forgo the drama of 2021, when the then-city councilman won a surprise victory over two better-known rivals.
Dickens says he's fulfilling promises to lower crime and boost affordable housing. And he shrugs off criticism from activists who say he's alienated the city's progressives — most notably for his support of a $115 million police and firefighter training center derided by opponents as ''Cop City.''
''The city got stabilized during my term, unified during my term, and is on a path that everybody can want to come here to raise a family,'' Dickens told The Associated Press in an interview.
Emory University law professor Fred Smith Jr. said Dickens has been an ''energizing force,'' adding he ramped up affordable housing construction and helped thwart efforts for Atlanta's wealthiest neighborhood to break away from the city.
''In terms of where he has done less well, I think a lot of folks who pay close attention to Atlanta government don't feel heard, especially on issues related to transit and the public training center,'' Smith said.
Big days ahead