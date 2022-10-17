Officials have identified the man found in a north Minneapolis alley with a fatal gunshot wound.

Deljuan D. Pendleton, 23, of Atlanta, died from a gunshot to the head, the Hennepin County Examiner's Office said Friday.

Gunfire at about 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 3 sent officers to the 2600 block of N. Fremont Avenue, where they found a wounded Pendleton in the alley, police said. He was taken to HCMC and died there two days later.

No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.

Residential video released Thursday by police shows a suspect removing Pendleton from an SUV and driving off with two accomplices. Police shared the video and still images with the public in hopes of identifying and finding the three.

One of the suspects was captured in the video pulling the motionless Pendleton from the front passenger seat of the SUV, whose passenger-side window appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

Sgt. Garrett Parten said the vehicle had been carjacked at gunpoint earlier on the day of the shooting.

The SUV was set on fire after the shooting and found abandoned west of S. Hiawatha Avenue in the Ericsson neighborhood, the sergeant said.

Witnesses there reported seeing three masked males running, hearing an explosion and spotting smoke coming from the SUV, according to Parten.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.