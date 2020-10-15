The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility this morning after a member of the team's staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL disputed a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that said there were multiple positive tests that lead to the shutrdown.

“The ESPN report was inaccurate," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. "There is one positive today from a team personnel member (not a player). There’s no change in the status of the game at this time.”

The team placed Marlon Davidson, a defensive tackle on the NFL’s COVID-19 list on Tuesday night, and said it was entering the league’s intensive protocol for testing on Wednesday, according to the ESPN report.

Two NFL games were postponed last weekend because of COVID-related issues, and that resulted in a shuffling of games involving nine teams for the following weeks.

The current ESPN report is here.

The Falcons acknowledged "one new positive test" on Twitter this morning in announcing the shutdown of their practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on changes in the team's practice routine on Wednesday following Davidson's positive test.

Quarterback Matt Ryan told the Journal-Constitution: “We definitely had different meetings today, completely virtual. We were all in separate rooms and in our own space. Even in practice, masks on our helmets. I think we are doing everything we can to keep it at bay and do the best we can under the guidelines that we’ve been given.”

The Journal-Constitution story is here.

Atlanta has started the season by losing its first five games and fired its head coach, Dan Quinn, after losing Sunday to Carolina. Raheem Morris has been named the interim coach.