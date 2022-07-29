Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Dallas Wings (12-16, 6-9 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-16, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory against Dallas.

The Dream are 6-8 in home games. Atlanta has a 6-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wings are 7-7 in road games. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference allowing 82.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 80-75 on June 21. Maya Caldwell scored 18 points to help lead the Dream to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.1 points and four assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Arike Ogunbowale is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wings, while averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 assists. Teaira McCowan is shooting 66.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.