PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left oblique muscle.
The Braves added catcher Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster. Tromp will serve as Travis d'Arnaud's backup while Murphy is out. D'Arnaud was batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Murphy was injured Friday on a swing in the seventh inning of Atlanta's 9-3 win over Philadelphia in the season opener. He was a first-time All-Star last season.
''I hate it for him. One of those freak things that happen in baseball," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local She was convicted of killing her abusive boyfriend. Now a Maple Grove woman is home awaiting a new trial.
More from Star Tribune
Local She was convicted of killing her abusive boyfriend. Now a Maple Grove woman is home awaiting a new trial.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Purdue's Edey dominates in college, but the 7-4 center's future in 'positionless' hoops is murky
The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men.
Sports
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Byron, Larson say Richmond Raceway challenges their confidence
William Byron already has a pair of victories just six races into the NASCAR Cup Series season, and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson has one, too.
Sports
Police step up security at Munich stadium ahead of Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund soccer match
Police in Munich said Saturday they stepped up security measures ahead of the Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund soccer match amid reports of threatening material online, but add that no concrete plans for an attack had been detected.
Sports
South Carolina and Oregon State meet again in NCAA Tournament with trip to Final Four on the line
South Carolina was far from perfect in advancing to the Albany 1 Regional Final.
Sports
Tottenham beats Luton to move into fourth place in EPL; Chelsea held by 10-man Burnley
Son Heung-min's late goal lifted Tottenham over struggling Luton 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday and maintained the pressure on Aston Villa in the race for a top-four finish.