BRADENTON, Fla. — Ariel Atkins scored 22 points and led four scorers in double figures as the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 89-71 on Thursday night.
Myisha Hines-Allen scored 17, Leilani Mitchell added 12 and Emma Meesseman 10 as Washington (3-0) built a seven-point lead in the first quarter and opened up an 18-point lead by halftime with a 29-18 scoring surge in the second period.
Breanna Stewart finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (2-1). Sami Whitcomb pitched in with 11 points.
