Athletics take on the Twins after Wilson's 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (31-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-37, fifth in the AL West)
West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (1-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -160, Athletics +134; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Minnesota Twins after Jacob Wilson had four hits against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The Athletics have a 23-37 record overall and a 9-19 record in home games. Athletics hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.
Minnesota has gone 13-19 in road games and 31-27 overall. The Twins have a 15-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.