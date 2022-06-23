OAKLAND, Calif. — Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics has lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the eighth inning on a single by Seattle's Adam Frazier.

Frazier lined a clean single to left field on Thursday at the Coliseum.

The 29-year-old Montas began the game with a 3-7 record and a 3.53 ERA.

