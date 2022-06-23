OAKLAND, Calif. — Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics has lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the eighth inning on a single by Seattle's Adam Frazier.
Frazier lined a clean single to left field on Thursday at the Coliseum.
The 29-year-old Montas began the game with a 3-7 record and a 3.53 ERA.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Payday: Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have a hearing Friday to determine the three-time All-Star's salary for the 2022 season.
Sports
Blue Jays visit the Brewers to begin 3-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (39-30, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-32, first in the NL Central)
Sports
Rodgers leads Rockies against the Twins following 4-hit performance
Colorado Rockies (30-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-32, second in the AL Central)
Sports
Popular Fenway fixture Drago the German shepherd dies at 10
No dog ever had a better yard to play in than Drago.
Sports
College baseball intent on increasing Black players, coaches
Anthony Holman is the highest-ranking NCAA official at the College World Series and the man in charge of the Division I baseball championship.