Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs leaves game with soreness in his right hamstring

MILWAUKEE — Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left his start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers with soreness in his right hamstring.
Springs came off the mound awkwardly on Sal Frelick's third-inning single to the right side of the infield. He left after Athletics staff went to the mound to check on him.
The 32-year-old Springs allowed six runs — four earned — while striking out three and walking four in 2 1/3 innings. The Athletics trailed 6-0 when he left .
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb