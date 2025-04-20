Sports

Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs leaves game with soreness in his right hamstring

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 8:11PM

MILWAUKEE — Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left his start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers with soreness in his right hamstring.

Springs came off the mound awkwardly on Sal Frelick's third-inning single to the right side of the infield. He left after Athletics staff went to the mound to check on him.

The 32-year-old Springs allowed six runs — four earned — while striking out three and walking four in 2 1/3 innings. The Athletics trailed 6-0 when he left .

