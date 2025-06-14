Athletics end 14-game road losing streak, beat Royals 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin Wynns and Luis Urías hit home runs, Luis Severino pitched 7 2/3 strong innings, and the Athletics beat Kansas City 6-4 on Friday night to end a 14-game road losing streak and hand the Royals their fourth straight loss.
Severino (2-6) allowed six hits and a first-inning run on an RBI double by Salvador Perez. He surrendered 17 hits and 13 earned runs in his two previous starts covering 11 1/3 innings.
Wynns hit his fourth home run — a solo shot with two outs in the second off Royals starter Michael Wacha (3-6) — to tie it 1-1. Urías hit Wacha's second pitch in the fourth out to left for his seventh homer and a 3-1 lead. Nick Kurtz drove in the second run for the A's with a two-out single in the third.
The Athletics pulled away after Wacha left with two on and one out in the sixth.
Jacob Wilson greeted reliever Steven Cruz with a single to load the bases. Cruz fanned Brent Rooker on three pitches but walked Tyler Soderstrom to force in a run. Max Muncy followed with a two-run single for a 6-1 advantage. Cruz fanned Kurtz with his 22nd pitch to end the inning. Wilson went 2 for 5 and scored twice.
Nick Loftin had a two-run triple in a three-run ninth as the Athletics held on for their fifth victory in their last 29 games.
Wacha gave up five runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Taylor Clarke pitched two scoreless innings after Cruz got two outs.
