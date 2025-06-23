Athletics celebrate groundbreaking of $1.75 billion stadium project in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — With mounds of dirt, construction vehicles and the exact location where home plate will be at the new Athletics ballpark serving as the backdrop Monday morning, team owner John Fisher stood in front of a large gathering with one message: "We are Vegas' team.''
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, state and local government dignitaries, former Athletics greats such as Rollie Fingers and Dave Stewart, Little Leaguers and many others looked on as the team celebrated the groundbreaking of a $1.75 billion, 33,000-person capacity ballpark that is expected to be finished in time for the 2028 season.
Nevada and Clark County have approved up to $380 million in public funds for the project.
''I have no doubt this is done in 2028,'' team president Marc Badain said. "You know the workforce here; they're all here and ready to get going.
''It's nice to see the validation a day like today brings and what the next three years will mean for the community and for the construction project and the jobs and everything else that you're going to see as this building comes out of the ground starting as early as tonight.''
Badain went through a similar process when serving in the same capacity for the NFL's Raiders. He was a central figure in that team's move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020 as well as the approval and construction of $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.
While waiting for Allegiant Stadium to be finished, the Raiders remained in Oakland for three seasons in the stadium they shared with the A's. But while the Raiders maintained a largely strong connection to the Bay Area even while playing as a lameduck franchise, A's fans were incensed about their team's impending departure and the process involved.
That made staying in Oakland untenable for the franchise, which played its final season in the dilapidated stadium last year. The A's are playing the first of at least three years about an hour away at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California, while they await their move to Las Vegas.