Athletics bust out in 9th with 2-run homer by Rooker and grand slam by Butler, beat Rangers 7-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brent Rooker hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning and Lawrence Butler followed with his first career grand slam as the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday night.
Rooker was the first batter to face Luke Jackson after Tyler Soderstrom led off the inning with a single off Robert Garcia (1-1). Rooker launched a 1-1 fastball to left field, his eighth of the season. After the A's loaded the bases with a single and two walks by Jackson, Butler took Shawn Armstrong deep to center for his fifth homer.
Grant Holman (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth.
The Athletics have won six of eight, while the Rangers have lost eight of 12.
Jacob Wilson gave the A's a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a perfectly placed bunt single between the mound and first base to score JJ Bleday, who opened the inning with a double off the right-field wall.
Adolis García singled home Marcus Semien in the fourth, tying it at 1-all.
Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed one run and six hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking none. He has 46 strikeouts and three walks, a 15.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio that leads the majors.
Athletics starter Luis Severino allowed one run and eight hits in five innings, leaving after allowing back-to-back singles opening the sixth.