Athletics bring 7-game losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (32-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-38, fifth in the AL West)
West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Minnesota Twins after losing seven in a row.
The Athletics have a 23-38 record overall and a 9-20 record in home games. The Athletics have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .255.
Minnesota is 14-19 on the road and 32-27 overall. The Twins have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.33.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has seven home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .355 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 15 for 40 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.