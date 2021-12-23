Felipe Athayde, chief executive of Regis Corp., announced his resignation Thursday after about 15 months leading the Minneapolis-based franchisor of hair salons.

Athayde, who got a $2.5 million signing bonus when he took the helm, continued to change the ownership mix of the company's salons. But shares in Regis fell about 80% this year.

The Regis board of directors has named Matthew Doctor as the interim CEO while it conducts a search for a new president and CEO.

Doctor, who has experience in franchise operations with several restaurant operations, was a consultant to Regis before being named as executive vice president and chief strategy officer in February.

In a related move, the board announced that Jim Lain, president of Regis' franchise operation, was appointed its chief operating officer.

Prior to joining Regis, Athayde was the Americas president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. In September 2020, Athayde succeeded Hugh Sawyer as CEO.

Sawyer began the process of converting Regis' mix of company-owned and franchised-owned salons to an asset-light model of all franchise-owned salons.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday Athayde will remain an employee and a board member of Regis through March 19.