OTTAWA, Ontario — Andreas Athanasiou scored at 2:52 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, tying it with 3:05 left on Patrick Kane's second goal of the game. The goal was Kane's 1,217th point, giving him the third-most points among U.S.-born players.

''Give our team a lot of credit,'' Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. ''We have guts and we played hard right until the end. (Our players) really pushed to tie that game up and I'm really glad they persevered and got the win.''

Sam Lafferty cut Ottawa's lead to one with a short-handed goal with 9:11 left in the third.

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves to help Chicago snap a three-game losing streak.

Kane opened the scoring at 44 seconds of the first, and Shane Pinto tied it midway through the second. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scored early in the third to give Ottawa a 3-1 lead.

''We just made too many turnovers to finish off the game,'' Tkachuk said.

Mads Sogaard stopped 28 shots for Ottawa.

HONORING NEIL

The Senators raised Chris Neil's No. 25 jersey to the rafters in a pregame. Neil played 1,026 games across 15 seasons with Ottawa. A number of former teammates were on hand, including Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips, who are the only other two former Senators to have their numbers retired. Richardson, a former teammate and coach of Neil's, stood to watch the ceremony.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

Senators: Host St. Louis on Sunday.

''I think we're just frustrated right now,'' Giroux said. ''Any time you have a 3-1 lead, you want to be a team that knows how to shut teams down.''

''(I was) just kind of reading what the defenseman was doing,'' Kane said. ''He looked like he was kind of playing the middle, didn't really come over at me at the start and then he slipped at the end and I thought I had a good chance to shoot and picked my corner.''