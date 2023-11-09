Athan Kaliakmanis has tantalized us in each of the last two Gophers games with high-level production. The redshirt sophomore quarterback is making the right reads, spreading the ball around and showing that he's the right man to raise the offense to new levels.

Hopefully, you didn't fall out of your chair after reading that about a player who has completed just 54% of his passes and only 10 touchdowns, to seven interceptions, in nine games — four of those losses.

But the evidence is there that Kaliakmanis is improving and, just as importantly, that head coach P.J. Fleck is nearing the day when he doesn't need to rely on a run-heavy attack.

Kaliakmanis, ultimately, wasn't responsible for the last-minute implosion against Illinois on Saturday. Yes, he misfired on a third-down throw that led to Illinois getting the ball and scoring six plays later. (The decision was worse than the throw: the clock should have been drained with a run.) And, yes, Kaliakmanis had the Gophers leading by a whopping score of 10-6 heading into the fourth quarter against lowly Michigan State the previous weekend before pulling away.

To see where Kaliakmanis has thrived, let's focus on how he's started games rather than how he has finished them.

Against Illinois, Kaliakmanis was 9-of-11 for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to five different receivers. He threw a perfect ball to Elijah Spencer, who made a contested grab in the end zone, for the first score, and he hit Brevyn Spann-Ford at the Illini 24 and watched him rumble in for the second score.

The week before, Kaliakmanis was a robust 13-of-18 for 190 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Michigan State, including a scoring toss to Daniel Jackson. Kaliakmanis had just 10 passing yards after halftime but ended up with a season-high 200 yards for the game.

Together, Kaliakmanis is 22-for-29 for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of his last two games. Anyone would take that type of production over four quarters — and that's the next step for Kaliakmanis as he navigates his first full season directing the Gophers offense.

"I'm seeing growth," Fleck said on Monday. "Leadership. Consistency. Accuracy. Ability to be in the pocket, take a hit, see the whole field. He's been really good and he's playing with a lot of confidence. Again, we've got to play the whole game."

I want more of what Kaliakmanis has shown in each of his last two first halves. That also requires play-calling support from Fleck. This is a transition for the coach as well, as he's found comfort in having stalwarts like Mo Ibrahim and Tanner Morgan lead the offense in recent seasons. The football is the program, Fleck often says, as he abhors turnovers like most coaches do. And we've seen that in how Fleck deals with Kaliakmanis.

After Kaliakmanis's prolific first half against Michigan State, he threw an interception on his fourth attempt of the third quarter. The next 18 plays were runs. Some of those calls were meant to run the clock down in the fourth, but there was a hard stop on Kaliakmanis's arm following the pick.

Kaliakmanis flogged himself for leaving plays on the field against Illinois. But he should have been allowed to throw on third-and-8 at the Illinois 22 late in the second quarter. Corey Crooms Jr. dropped two catchable passes, including one in the end zone early in the third quarter. He was contested on the play, but the ball was still catchable. And the pass on third-and-4 in the fourth quarter should have been a run.

Kaliakmanis is showing his considerable potential. He will be better next season for what he goes through this season. And even better the year after that.

"I can't wait to watch the film [Sunday] just to grow and learn," he said following the Illinois game.

Jackson often has been the best receiver on the field. Spann-Ford is considered an above-average tight end. The tools, and potential, are there for a reliable aerial attack and an offense that doesn't have to rush the ball 40 times a game. But the Gophers are 93rd in the nation in passing attempts heading into their game at Purdue on Saturday. That needs to change.

For the sake of development, Fleck should let the kid throw and not worry about negative outcomes. Or he should petition the NCAA to end games after one half.