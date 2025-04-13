Sports

Atalanta revives Champions League hopes with 2-0 win over Bologna

Italy center forward Mateo Retegui scored one goal and set up another as Atalanta ended a run of three straight losses with a 2-0 win over Bologna on Sunday to revive its chances of finishing in the Champions League places.

April 13, 2025 at 12:40PM

ROME — Italy center forward Mateo Retegui scored one goal and set up another as Atalanta ended a run of three straight losses with a 2-0 win over Bologna on Sunday to revive its chances of finishing in the Champions League places.

Atalanta moved back up to third in Serie A while Bologna remained fifth.

Atalanta is two points ahead of Juventus, which beat Lecce 2-1 on Saturday, and four points ahead of Bologna — with the top four finishers qualifying for the Champions League.

Retegui scored his league-leading 23rd goal early on and then set up another for Mario Pasalic less than 20 minutes later.

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi preserved the advantage when he palmed a shot from Bologna's Dan Ndoye off the post.

Both goals came on counterattacks.

Retegui outmuscled a defender to redirect in a cross from Raoul Bellanova and then he worked his way past another defender on the right flank before whipping in a cross that Pasalic turned in with one touch.

Bologna hadn't lost since February.

The Rome derby was among the matches scheduled for later.

