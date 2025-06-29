At US Senior Open, Harrington hangs on, wins head-to-head showdown with Cink

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Padraig Harrington came out on top of a major championship that felt more like match play, closing his round Sunday with seven straight pars at the U.S. Senior Open to top Stewart Cink by one shot.
Playing alongside Cink for the fourth straight day, Harrington shot 3-under 67 to finish at 11-under 269 on the tricky, heavily sloping Broadmoor. The Irishman sealed this match by hitting his approach to 8 feet on No. 18, putting pressure on Cink, who trailed by one but sat 30 yards in front of him on the fairway.
Cink's approach landed on the precipice of a ledge, but spun backward and didn't come to rest until it was 35 feet away to set up a two-putt.
That made it advantage Harrington, who also two-putted to seal the win, though the last laugh went to the Broadmoor.
Minutes earlier, Cink had looks inside of 6 feet to tie on Nos. 16 and 17. The one on 16 slid to the left, the one on 17 burned the edge and stayed right. Cink, who hit more greens over 72 holes than anyone (64), but downplayed the importance of that on this course, turned out to be right.
It really is the putter that matters. Cink needed two more than Harrington on the fourth day of their showdown — the difference between winning and losing.
Harrington won his second U.S. Open title in four years, adding that to a trophy case that also includes the 2007 and '08 British Opens and the 2008 PGA.
The only player who threatened to get in the mix in this two-man show was Miguel Angel Jimenez. After opening with bogey, Jimenez made eight bridies to pull within a shot of the lead.