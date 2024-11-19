At UN climate talks, farmers argue for a share of money dedicated to fighting climate change

With the incoming Trump administration likely to reverse many U.S. climate initiatives, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said he hopes business, academic and farming interests keep climate-related agriculture projects going. ''It's always important to remember that we have three levels of government in the U.S. And there's going to be a lot of activity in cities and states that's going to complement what was being done in these initiatives that I think will continue,'' Vilsack said.