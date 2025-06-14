about the writers

Carlos Gonzalez

Photographer

Carlos Gonzalez is veteran of the Minnesota Star Tribune photo staff. He covers a variety of assignments including news, features and sports.

Alex Kormann

Photographer

As a staff photojournalist, Alex covers a variety of assignments across the state. He is also the Gophers football beat photographer.

Anthony Soufflé

Elizabeth Flores

Photographer

Liz Flores, a photojournalist for the Minnesota Star Tribune for 12-plus years, previously worked at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for 8 years.

Jerry Holt

Photographer

Jerry Holt has been a Minnesota Star Tribune staff photographer since 1990.

Rebecca Villagracia

Intern

Rebecca Villagracia is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jeff Wheeler

Photographer

Jeff Wheeler has been a staff photographer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 1987. He's covered a broad range of assignments ranging from the Twins and Vikings playoff runs to Far North canoe adventures in the subarctic.

