At shops around the Vatican, Pope Francis was a regular customer and a friend

When Francis became pope in 2013, he opted to live in the Domus Santa Marta hotel rather than the lavish papal apartments of the Apostolic Palace, overlooking St. Peter's Square. The choice spoke to his aversion to luxury, and an eagerness to mix with the masses. He moved around Rome in an ordinary hatchback and popped into stores to buy shoe insoles, change eyeglass lenses and buy recordings of classical music and tango from his native Argentina. He had lamented his inability to walk about freely as he did in Buenos Aires.