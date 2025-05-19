At Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass and beyond, Jewish leaders show hope in Jewish-Catholic relations

VATICAN CITY — Jewish leaders got up-front seats at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass. An American rabbi there and other representatives saw that as a hopeful sign for an upswing of Catholic-Jewish relations under the first U.S.-born pontiff, after a strained relationship with his predecessor.
With growing antisemitic rhetoric and attacks in various countries, as well as mounting international criticism of Israel's conduct in its war with Hamas, the moral voice of the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics can make a real difference, they said.
''It can save Jewish lives,'' Rabbi Noam Marans, the American Jewish Committee's director of interreligious affairs, told The Associated Press.
Wearing his kippah, he attended Sunday's Mass at St. Peter's Square only days after he received a letter from newly elected Leo highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation.
''No pope had ever written to an American rabbi in this way,'' Marans said. ''The success of the post-Council Jewish-Catholic relations is demonstrated better in the United States than anywhere else.''
It was 60 years ago that the Second Vatican Council issued the proclamation ''Nostra Aetate'' (Latin for ''in our time''). It marked a turning point in the 2,000-year-old history of two major religions by focusing on the shared heritage between Judaism and Christianity, rejecting the centuries-old belief of Jewish guilt in the killing of Christ, and denouncing antisemitism as a sin.
Since then, the Vatican has sought to bolster relations with other faiths, including Judaism. In 2016, Pope Francis became the third pope to visit Rome's main synagogue, after a Vatican declaration that the church didn't support official efforts to convert Jews.
But Francis also dismayed numerous Jewish leaders with some of his remarks about Israeli's military operations in Gaza that followed the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas militants. More than 1,200 people were killed then, mostly civilians, and 250 abducted, with dozens still believed held in Gaza. More than 53,000 people there have been killed in the war since, according to Palestinian authorities.