At Mass in housing projects and tourist hotspots, Romans pray next pope focuses on poverty and peace

ROME — At Masses in Rome's housing projects and in the heart of its tourist district, the faithful prayed Sunday for the upcoming conclave that will elect Pope Francis ' successor.
Whether in the squat 1980s concrete church of San Paolo della Croce, next to a notorious public housing project, or facing millennium-old golden mosaics in Santa Maria in Trastevere, Catholics shared two main hopes for the church's future.
Young and old, Romans and migrants alike said they would like the next pontiff to make faith accessible to those on the margins and help bring peace to a world they see as teeming with dangers.
Next pope should focus on poor
Michele Cufaro said he prays the next pope will ''focus on the poor, poverty, eliminate hatred, meanness and wars, and re-educate the youth … who are getting totally lost.''
The glass and metalworker first lived in the Corviale projects across the street – a multistory grey public housing block that snakes on a hilltop for more than 3,100 feet (1 km) – when it was built in the early 1980s. He said he knows firsthand the reality of poverty, addiction and exclusion that continues to plague many of its residents.
''I come to entrust myself to a higher power, for the things that I can't solve myself,'' Cufaro said after Mass at San Paolo as tears welled in his eyes remembering Francis' outreach.
The pontiff, who died on April 21 at age 88, visited the parish in 2018, and comforted a child worried about whether his recently deceased atheist father would be in in heaven.