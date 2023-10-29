NEW DELHI — A blast at a convention center in southern India killed at least one person and wounded over 20 others Sunday, authorities said.
Hundreds of Jehovah's Witness faithful were gathered for a prayer session at the Samra International Convention Center in the town of Kalamassery in Kerala state when the explosion took place, police said without providing further details.
The wounded were transported to hospital for treatment.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters police were investigating the ''unfortunate incident.''
Police and medical personnel were put on high alert state-wide.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
At least one killed and 20 wounded in a blast at convention center in India's southern Kerala state
A blast at a convention center in southern India killed at least one person and wounded over 20 others Sunday, authorities said.
World
Israel strikes near Gaza's largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as a base
Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes early Sunday near Gaza's largest hospital, which is packed with patients and tens of thousands of Palestinians seeking shelter, residents said. Israel has said Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have a command post under the hospital, without providing much evidence.
Business
King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he'll have history to contend with
King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.
Business
More help arrives in Acapulco, and hurricane's death toll rises to 39 as searchers comb debris
More resources are arriving on Mexico's battered Pacific coast, and the death toll from Hurricane Otis is growing as searchers recover more bodies from Acapulco's harbor and under fallen trees and other storm debris.
World
Internet, phone service gradually returns after vanishing for most of Gaza amid heavy bombardment
Two days after cellular and internet service abruptly vanished for most of Gaza amid a heavy Israeli bombardment, the crowded enclave was coming back online Sunday as communications systems were gradually being restored.