At least one person died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in North Oaks.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on W. Pleasant Lake Road near Lawton Lane. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office gave no further information.

Billy Grant was on his way home when he drove by the scene.

"It looked pretty bad," he said. "Clearly there were serious injuries."

He thought just one vehicle was involved in the crash, he said.

Several ambulances arrived on the scene along with multiple squad cars, Grant said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768