At least one person died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in North Oaks.
The crash happened about 8 p.m. on W. Pleasant Lake Road near Lawton Lane. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office gave no further information.
Billy Grant was on his way home when he drove by the scene.
"It looked pretty bad," he said. "Clearly there were serious injuries."
He thought just one vehicle was involved in the crash, he said.
Several ambulances arrived on the scene along with multiple squad cars, Grant said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
At least one dead in North Oaks crash
A witness said it appeared to be a single-vehicle crash.
Business
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores
California on Saturday became the first state to say large department stores must display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways, a win for LGBT advocates who say the pink and blue hues of traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 has changed the way we worship, faith leaders say
Faith leaders say they won't go back to the way things were before COVID.
Local
Minneapolis voters to decide fate of Police Department on Election Day
City awaits crucial vote on initiative to restructure policing.
Local
Macalester inaugurates first female, Latino president
Suzanne Rivera stressed the importance of community in culture and education.