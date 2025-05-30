Wires

At least 88 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, official says

At least 88 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, official says.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 11:52AM

ABUJA, Nigeria — At least 88 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, official says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

At least 88 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, official says

At least 88 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, official says.

Wires

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins libel suit against the BBC over claim he sanctioned a killing

Wires

Actor-comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in a London court