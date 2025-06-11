Wires

At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa, provincial government officials say

At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa, provincial government officials say.

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 2:40PM

JOHANNESBURG — At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa, provincial government officials say.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

