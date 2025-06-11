World

At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa, officials say

At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province after an extreme cold front brought heavy rain and snow to parts of the country, officials said Wednesday.

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 3:15PM

JOHANNESBURG — At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province after an extreme cold front brought heavy rain and snow to parts of the country, officials said Wednesday.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said police provided the death toll.

The dead include six high school students who were washed away when their school bus was caught in floodwaters near a river on Tuesday, Mabuyane told journalists. He said four other students were missing.

He said the death toll was likely to rise: ''As we speak here, other bodies are being discovered.''

Mabuyane's office had reported seven deaths in the floods on Tuesday.

Disaster response teams have been activated in Eastern Cape province and in neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province after torrential rain in parts of southern and eastern South Africa.

Power outages have affected hundreds of thousands of homes, authorities said.

The Eastern Cape province is especially hard hit, with houses submerged or destroyed and cars carried away by floodwaters.

