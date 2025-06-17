Wires

At least 45 Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid trucks in the Gaza Strip, health officials say

At least 45 Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid trucks in the Gaza Strip, health officials say.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 7:33AM

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — At least 45 Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid trucks in the Gaza Strip, health officials say.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

