At least 44 people have died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says

At least 44 people have died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 5:43PM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — At least 44 people have died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says.

