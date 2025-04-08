SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — At least 44 people have died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says.
At least 44 people have died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says
At least 44 people have died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says.
The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 5:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Denver Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, AP source says.