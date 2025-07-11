At least 4 presumed dead, 11 missing after Houthi rebels sink ship in Red Sea, EU naval mission says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Four people are presumed dead and 11 others are still missing after a Liberian-flagged cargo ship sank in the Red Sea following an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, a European Union naval mission said Friday.
The update from the EU's Operation Aspides came as private security forces continue to search for survivors from the Eternity C, a Greek-owned bulk carrier that sank on Wednesday.
Ten people were recovered alive from the attack, including eight Filipino crew members and a Greek and Indian from the vessel's three-man security team, the EU operation said.
Fifteen people remain unaccounted for, including the four presumed dead, the mission said.
''All nearby vessels are advised to have a sharp look out,'' the EU mission said.
The Houthis have said they hold some of the crew. The U.S. Embassy in Yemen — which has operated from Saudi Arabia for about a decade — has described the Houthis as having ''kidnapped'' the mariners.
The death toll is the highest from any seaborne assault carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the crucial maritime trade route where $1 trillion in cargo once passed through annually.
The rebels say they are attacking ships to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, and have in total sank four vessels and killed sailors who had no direct role in the war.