World

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea

Two days of heavy downpours in South Korea have killed at least four people and forced more than 1,300 others to evacuate, officials said Thursday.

The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 1:45PM

SEOUL, South Korea — Two days of heavy downpours in South Korea have killed at least four people and forced more than 1,300 others to evacuate, officials said Thursday.

One person was killed when their car was buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul, during heavy rain on Wednesday, the Interior and Safety Ministry said.

Three other people were separately found dead Thursday in a submerged car, a stream, and a flooded basement in southern regions. Ministry officials said they were still investigating whether those deaths were directly caused by heavy rain.

The heavy rain has forced the evacuation of 1,382 people from their homes, the ministry said in a statement, adding 46 flights have been cancelled.

Parts of southern South Chungcheong province have received up to 420 millimeters (16.5 inches) of rain since Wednesday, according to the ministry.

about the writer

about the writer

Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Israeli strike hits Gaza church, killing 2 and wounding priest who was close to Pope Francis

An Israeli shell slammed into the compound of the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing three people and wounding 10 others, including the parish priest, according to church officials. The late Pope Francis, who died in April, had regularly spoken to the priest about the situation in the war-ravaged territory.

Business

UK signs treaty on defense, trade and migration with Germany as Europe bolsters security

World

Zelenskyy shakes up Ukrainian Cabinet, appointing a new prime minister to reinvigorate war effort