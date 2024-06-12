DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — At least 35 people died in a building fire early Wednesday in Kuwait, the country's state-run news agency reported.
KUNA said authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out in the southern Mangaf district.
Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that's slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Myanmar's economy in crisis as civil strife disrupts trade and livelihoods
Myanmar, once a thriving emerging economy, is struggling to regain momentum as the country's civil war increasingly disrupts trade and livelihoods.
World
At least 35 people have died in a building fire in Kuwait, state news agency says
At least 35 people died in a building fire early Wednesday in Kuwait, the country's state-run news agency reported.
World
A Dutch court is delivering verdicts in the trial of 9 suspects in the slaying of reporter De Vries
A Dutch court is delivering verdicts Wednesday in the trial of nine men suspected of involvement in the assassination three years ago of popular campaigning journalist Peter R. de Vries on a busy Amsterdam street.
World
Bangladesh court indicts Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and others on charges of embezzlement
A special judge's court in Bangladesh indicted Wednesday Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and 13 others on charges in an over $2 million embezzlement case.
World
Hezbollah fires scores of rockets at northern Israel as Gaza cease-fire talks hang in the balance
Lebanon's Hezbollah fired a massive barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday to avenge the killing of a top commander, further escalating regional tensions as the fate of an internationally-backed plan for a cease-fire in Gaza hung in the balance.