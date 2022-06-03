BERLIN — A train derailed in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday, leaving at three people dead and a number of others injured, authorities said.
The train headed for Munich derailed at around 12:15 p.m. in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to federal police. Some carriages apparently ended up on their side. The cause was not immediately clear.
The local government in Garmisch-Partenkirchen said that at least three people were killed and multiple others seriously injured, news agency dpa reported.
It wasn't clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.
The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed.
