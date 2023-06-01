STOCKHOLM — At least three people were injured in an incident Thursday in the town of Eskilstuna, west of Stockholm, police said.
The case is being classified as attempted murder, but police said they had no information on how serious the injuries were. So far, no one has been arrested.
A large deployment of police was involved in an action near the Munktellarena sports facility in Eskilstuna, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Stockholm, police said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
Swedish broadcaster TV4 said school students were injured in a stabbing. Swedish media say there are several schools nearby.
