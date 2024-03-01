EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in Southern California that left at least three people injured, police said
The shooting occurred at a dental office in El Cajon, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego, according to media reports.
Police identified the suspect as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, who allegedly fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup with Arizona license plates.
The El Cajon Police Department, in a post on social media several hours later, said Abdulkareem had been taken into custody, but did not provide additional details.
